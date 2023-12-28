First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.65

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $90.65 and last traded at $90.58, with a volume of 3940 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.40.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.3994 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

