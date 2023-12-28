First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) is Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,504,000 after purchasing an additional 279,580 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,034,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,105,000 after purchasing an additional 46,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,616,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75,075 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11,438.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,907,000 after purchasing an additional 749,924 shares in the last quarter.

FMB traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.60. The stock had a trading volume of 52,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,876. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.04. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $51.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

