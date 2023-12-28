First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF makes up about 2.0% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 346.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.97. 241,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,258. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.06 and a 12 month high of $54.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.81.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.