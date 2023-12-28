Flagship Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 60,258 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.43. 612,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,715. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.33. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

