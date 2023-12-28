Flagship Private Wealth LLC Has $3 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,297,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,876,713. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.2105 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

