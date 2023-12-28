Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $47.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.63. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $34.59.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Institutional Trading of Flanigan’s Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the second quarter worth $303,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 26.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.