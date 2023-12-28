FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.33

Shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.33 and last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 3427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $585.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average is $22.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,018,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,445,000 after purchasing an additional 452,115 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the period.

About FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

