FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.33

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2023

Shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDFGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.33 and last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 3427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $585.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average is $22.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,018,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,445,000 after purchasing an additional 452,115 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the period.

About FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

(Get Free Report)

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.