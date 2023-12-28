FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM) & Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT) Critical Review

Safety Shot (NASDAQ:SHOT – Get Free Report) and FOMO (OTCMKTS:ETFM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Safety Shot has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOMO has a beta of 7.78, suggesting that its stock price is 678% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of Safety Shot shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Safety Shot shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of FOMO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Shot $6.20 million 24.08 -$15.22 million ($0.71) -5.28 FOMO N/A N/A -$70,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Safety Shot and FOMO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FOMO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Safety Shot.

Profitability

This table compares Safety Shot and FOMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Shot -367.77% -328.32% -170.78% FOMO N/A -6.23% -148.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Safety Shot and FOMO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Shot 0 0 0 0 N/A FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

FOMO beats Safety Shot on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safety Shot

Safety Shot, Inc., a wellness and functional beverage company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The company primarily sell its products through third-party physical retail stores and partners. The company was formerly known as Jupiter Wellness, Inc. and changed its name to Safety Shot, Inc. in September 2023. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About FOMO

FOMO Corp. focuses on incubation and acceleration business. The company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. It develops various direct investment and affiliations. The company was formerly known as 2050 Motors, Inc. FOMO Corp. was founded in 2012 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

