Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.02

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 264196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Forge Global Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Forge Global had a negative net margin of 133.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $18.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forge Global

In other news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,538,420 shares in the company, valued at $23,606,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,400 shares of company stock worth $246,588. 11.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Forge Global in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Forge Global by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Forge Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Forge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.

Featured Stories

