FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FreightCar America Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $3.94.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $61.89 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that FreightCar America will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil acquired 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $52,216.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 38,276.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FreightCar America in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 1,210.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America

(Get Free Report)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.