FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Issued By DA Davidson

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.74 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.77. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ameris Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $393.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ABCB. Truist Financial cut their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $53.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $53.84.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 61.0% during the first quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,785,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,295,000 after buying an additional 676,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,774,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,622,000 after buying an additional 488,485 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 67.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,290,000 after purchasing an additional 427,511 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 19.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,301,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,750,000 after purchasing an additional 373,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Articles

