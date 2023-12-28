FY2024 EPS Estimates for Equity Bancshares, Inc. Lowered by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Equity Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.10. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $49.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.63 million.

EQBK has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

EQBK stock opened at $34.74 on Thursday. Equity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average is $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $535.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Insider Activity at Equity Bancshares

In other news, Director James S. Loving purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $47,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.