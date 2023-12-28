FY2024 EPS Estimates for First Community Co. Reduced by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for First Community in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for First Community’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.16). First Community had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 million.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday.

View Our Latest Research Report on FCCO

First Community Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $21.48 on Thursday. First Community has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.98. The company has a market cap of $163.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.50.

First Community Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Institutional Trading of First Community

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Community by 314.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 4,253.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Community during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of First Community during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Community during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 58.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.