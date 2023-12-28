FY2024 EPS Estimates for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Boosted by DA Davidson

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for NICE in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $8.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.99. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NICE’s current full-year earnings is $6.64 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NICE. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

NICE Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $202.48 on Thursday. NICE has a 52 week low of $149.54 and a 52 week high of $231.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.23.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.00 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.06%. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NICE during the first quarter worth $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in NICE during the second quarter worth $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the third quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 329.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

