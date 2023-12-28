FY2024 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Boosted by Analyst

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.01. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on USB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of USB opened at $43.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

