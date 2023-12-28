FY2024 EPS Estimates for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Reduced by Analyst

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.20. The consensus estimate for WSFS Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share.

WSFS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $255.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 2,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $92,420.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,776,219. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 2,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $92,420.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,776,219. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Donahue sold 3,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $126,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,248.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,240,000 after buying an additional 2,442,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,584,000 after acquiring an additional 992,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,196,000 after acquiring an additional 648,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,875,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 980,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,704,000 after acquiring an additional 402,212 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

