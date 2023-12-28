FY2025 EPS Estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.88. The consensus estimate for HomeTrust Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HTBI. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $481.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $30.79.
HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.05 million.
HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,185,000 after purchasing an additional 41,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 829,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 38,906 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 441,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the period. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About HomeTrust Bancshares
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.
