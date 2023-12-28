FY2025 EPS Estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.88. The consensus estimate for HomeTrust Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HTBI. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $481.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $30.79.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.05 million.

HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,185,000 after purchasing an additional 41,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 829,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 38,906 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 441,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the period. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also

