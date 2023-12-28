GDS Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

GDS Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.08. The company had a trading volume of 327,859 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

