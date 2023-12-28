GDS Wealth Management Decreases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

GDS Wealth Management lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96,362,586 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 103.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,045,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,800 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $97.31. The company had a trading volume of 365,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,386. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average of $92.72. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.16%.

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

