GDS Wealth Management Has $398,000 Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

GDS Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 47.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.24. 475,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,558,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $73.92. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.58.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MET. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

