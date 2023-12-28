GDS Wealth Management Makes New $204,000 Investment in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

GDS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.58. The company had a trading volume of 11,328,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,148. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56.
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
