GDS Wealth Management Purchases 3,047 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,216 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock worth $4,294,266 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.0 %

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.07. The stock had a trading volume of 183,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,941. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.91. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $153.10 and a 12 month high of $238.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.