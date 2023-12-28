GDS Wealth Management Purchases 5,506 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.3% of GDS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,336. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $128.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $233,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,461,744 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

