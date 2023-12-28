GDS Wealth Management Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

GDS Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,042 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 4.5% of GDS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. GDS Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $28,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.75. 2,825,904 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day moving average of $74.44.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

