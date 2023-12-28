GDS Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

GDS Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 10,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SYF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.33. 593,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,967,840. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.46. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

