GDS Wealth Management Sells 255 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

GDS Wealth Management cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in CME Group during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $210.90. The company had a trading volume of 368,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $223.80.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CME Group

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.