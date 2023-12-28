Gemmer Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $233.74 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $233.84. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

