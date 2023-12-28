Gemmer Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,887 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after acquiring an additional 146,583,001 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257,874 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,149,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099,553 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,225,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,294,000 after buying an additional 13,398,393 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $29.42.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

