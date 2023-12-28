Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Purchased by Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC owned about 0.08% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,035. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.09. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.98 and a 1-year high of $81.15.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.26. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $390.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.31 million. Analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

