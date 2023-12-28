Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 3,800.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRET. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 690.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after buying an additional 942,405 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,512,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,289,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 152,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 430,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 77,540 shares during the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRET traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.07 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $24.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.90.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

