Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Gap Down to $29.46

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.46, but opened at $27.51. Global X Uranium ETF shares last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 675,491 shares.
Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09.
Institutional Trading of Global X Uranium ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 4,252.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 122,882 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 613.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 42,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 36,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 150,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 76,725 shares in the last quarter.
About Global X Uranium ETF
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
