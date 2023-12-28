Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Purchased by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Graham were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Graham by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Graham by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Graham by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graham by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $607.24 per share, with a total value of $60,724.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,344. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GHC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $697.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,932. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $597.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $545.00 and a fifty-two week high of $702.40.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 3.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

