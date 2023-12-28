Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.0548 on Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Grin has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and $1.37 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0548 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,439.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.98 or 0.00176680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $271.18 or 0.00638995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009284 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00054708 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.79 or 0.00411866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.00204486 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000659 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.