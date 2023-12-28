Guess? Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,458 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 39% compared to the average daily volume of 2,479 call options.

Shares of Guess? stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $23.45. 105,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,797. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Guess? has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.84.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). Guess? had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Guess? in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In other news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,081,700 shares in the company, valued at $24,359,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,081,700 shares in the company, valued at $24,359,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $14,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,260,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $27,979,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Guess? by 266.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Guess? in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Guess? in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Guess? by 732.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Guess? by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

