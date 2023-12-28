Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 177,200 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 177,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.95% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $104,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Northcoast Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.80. The company had a trading volume of 46,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,232. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.67. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $184.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.39 and its 200 day moving average is $157.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.02%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

