Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 6,023 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 471,486 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $41,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.75. 779,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,040,375. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.82 and a 200 day moving average of $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $93.78. The company has a market capitalization of $105.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

