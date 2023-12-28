Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 70,269 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,294,522 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 70,269 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Intel were worth $46,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Intel by 98,521.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Intel by 38.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $626,573,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.47. 12,487,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,824,109. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $212.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.90, a P/E/G ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

