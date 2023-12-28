Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 95,300 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,910,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,300 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International makes up approximately 0.6% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $109,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 1,032.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,060,000 after buying an additional 2,824,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after buying an additional 1,985,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,387,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at about $68,321,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905,919 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.22. The company had a trading volume of 108,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,773. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.04. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $74.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Insider Activity

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $42,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,388.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,064.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,388.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,809 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,708 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

