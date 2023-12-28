Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $56.85 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 339,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $56,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 22.9% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 51.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,999 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.74. 45,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $179.49. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.42.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.30.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

