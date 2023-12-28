Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $86.94 Million Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,407 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NetEase were worth $86,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NetEase by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,110,000 after purchasing an additional 98,751 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in NetEase by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,792,000 after acquiring an additional 191,068 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 98.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,563,000 after acquiring an additional 738,249 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 20.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,140,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,898,000 after purchasing an additional 190,905 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.50. 1,955,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,398. The company has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.74.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.87 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

