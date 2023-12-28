Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,941 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $44,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Paylocity by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Stock Up 1.0 %

PCTY traded up $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $168.21. The company had a trading volume of 82,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,136. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $139.40 and a 1 year high of $235.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 65.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.51.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $317.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.58 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,428 shares of company stock valued at $275,244. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Paylocity from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $249.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.06.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

