Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 45,735 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,735 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.12% of DexCom worth $43,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in DexCom by 3,596.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in DexCom by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.39. 479,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,338,830. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.97, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $35,243.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,734,699.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $35,243.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,734,699.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,145 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.94.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

