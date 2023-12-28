Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,559 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $59,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 14,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 282,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,034,000 after buying an additional 91,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded up $3.34 on Thursday, reaching $149.41. The stock had a trading volume of 32,485,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,477,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $149.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.09. The stock has a market cap of $239.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,244.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

