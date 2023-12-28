Harrington Investments INC Acquires 641 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Harrington Investments INC grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Prologis comprises about 1.2% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Prologis by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Prologis by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Prologis by 19.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,054,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 24.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.27.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.04. The company had a trading volume of 564,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,099. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.18 and a 200-day moving average of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.41%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

