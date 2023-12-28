Harrington Investments INC Cuts Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Harrington Investments INC lessened its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 1.6% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 93.5% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 33.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.21.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE CNI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.42. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $126.68. The stock has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.5811 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Stories

