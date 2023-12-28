Harrington Investments INC Decreases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Harrington Investments INC trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 2.2% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 98,557.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,418,977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,718,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,331,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.75. 779,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,040,375. The stock has a market cap of $105.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $93.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.82 and its 200-day moving average is $88.08.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

