Harrington Investments INC Increases Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HMC. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 3,638.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Honda Motor by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Honda Motor by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

HMC traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $30.65. 96,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,581. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.76. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.12 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

