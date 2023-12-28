Harrington Investments INC Increases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Intuit by 6.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 321,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,508,000 after buying an additional 19,095 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Intuit by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 48,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,013,000 after acquiring an additional 15,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $652,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $629.05. 156,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,134. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.62 and a 12-month high of $631.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.72, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $553.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.29.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,571 shares of company stock worth $57,047,399 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

