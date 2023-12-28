Harrington Investments INC Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,923 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 2.1% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,524 shares of company stock worth $67,087,167 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $490.18. 635,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,413,329. The stock has a market cap of $214.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $453.93 and its 200 day moving average is $430.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.01 and a 12 month high of $500.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.79.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

