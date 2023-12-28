Harrington Investments INC Purchases 2,990 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 15,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $39.59. 104,614 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.07.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

